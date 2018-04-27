Video: Riley McGree goal, sensational scorpion flick will bag Puskas Award

As far as sensational goals go, this effort from Newcastle Jets star Riley McGree is about as good as it gets as his scorpion kick goal has gone viral.

The 19-year-old has made himself an instant viral hit on the internet as he bagged this incredible goal against Melbourne City FC to leave everyone stunned.

While he’ll hope to showcase his quality consistently rather than being remembered as the kid who scored that epic goal, his parent club, Club Brugge, may well be getting a few enquiries after this.

Naturally, he’s already got many people predicting that he’ll win the Puskas Award for the best goal, and looking at the video below, it’s difficult to disagree with them. It’s certainly going to take some beating…