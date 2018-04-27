Arsenal will bid farewell to Arsene Wenger at the end of the season after he announced his exit plan this month, and reports claim he is on Paris Saint-Germain’s radar.

As noted by Sky Sports on Friday, current PSG boss Unai Emery confirmed his intention to step down at the end of the season just two years after taking charge in the French capital.

While the Spanish tactician has been able to continue the club’s domestic dominance under his stewardship, he hasn’t been able to lead them to better results in Europe as they continued to fall short in the Champions League.

That was despite investing in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer, and so the Ligue 1 champions will look to now make another appointment this summer.

According to Le10 Sport, Wenger could form part of the strategy at the Parc des Princes following on from Emery’s stint as while he will be offered a position as general manager, former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel would come in as the new coach.

This arguably is a great balance for the French outfit, as they’d be adding Wenger’s experience with Tuchel’s modern ideas, but it of course comes with a big assumption that the former is ready to step away from the sidelines and take up a position higher up the chain with this being his first big reported offer.

The 68-year-old’s more immediate focus will be on ending the season in positive fashion and guiding Arsenal to success as they continue to pursue the Europa League.

However, sooner rather than later, he will be plotting his next move in football, and based on the above report, it appears as though PSG are looking to add him to their set up as Le10 Sport add that a four-year contract is on the table.