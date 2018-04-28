£27m Chelsea superstar gives verdict on his future at Stamford Bridge following disappointing season

A Chelsea star has spoken out on his future at Stamford Bridge and has given a verdict on where he wants to play his football in the coming years.

Cesc Fabregas has given an interview to Spanish press in which he discussed his Chelsea future.

Italian outlet CalcioMercato has cited the comments Fabregas gave to Spanish newspaper Partidazo Cope in which Fabregas has reiterated that he wants to remain at Chelsea and Stamford Bridge.

“I am happy and I would like to continue here next season.” (Comments via CalcioMercato)

The comments may come as a surprise to some following a disappointing season for the Blues in which they have failed to mount a charge to defend their Premier League title.

Further, in Europe the Blues were also faced with an early exit from the Champions League at the hands of Barcelona in the first knockout round of the competition.

Fabregas of course arrived to Chelsea from Barcelona in 2014 for a fee of £27m and has become a vital part of the Chelsea squad in the last two years in which the Spanish midfielder has won two Premier League titles.

The Spaniard however looks as though he is certain that he wants to continue playing at Stamford Bridge despite this season’s turbulent form.