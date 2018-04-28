Agent of potential Antonio Conte successor at Chelsea seen in London – report

Reports continue to link Chelsea with a managerial change this summer, with Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri linked with the post.

It’s been a problematic campaign for Antonio Conte, as after winning the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, he hasn’t been able to replicate that level of success this time round.

The Blues still have a chance of winning the FA Cup, but they risk missing out on Champions League football next season as they haven’t been able to compete on various fronts and are still trying to claw their way back into the top-four battle with time running out.

According to the Metro, via Rai Sport TV, Sarri’s agent has been spotted in London, and so naturally that has led to speculation being sparked that he is potentially in the English capital to discuss a move for his client at the end of the season.

Sarri’s more immediate focus will be on the Serie A title race as Napoli remain just a point behind leaders Juventus with four games remaining, but his future continues to be a talking point it seems.

Should Chelsea opt for a change ahead of next season, it would be quite the drastic one as Sarri’s style of play differs significantly from that of Conte’s.

While the current Blues boss adopts a more pragmatic and organised approach, Sarri has been widely complimented on the football that Napoli play with their quick, sharp passing and intense pressing off the ball.

That in itself could represent a tricky transitional period if such a change was to be made, but ultimately, it remains to be seen whether or not any discussions have yet taken place about Sarri moving to west London and if he would be ready to make the switch this summer.