Given their defensive issues this season, it would seem like a sensible decision from Arsenal to bolster their backline this summer.

The Gunners have conceded 46 goals in 34 Premier League games this season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top seven sides.

That’s 21 more than league leaders Man City, and so that goes to show the gulf between the two sides in that department and it’s arguably a big reason as to why Arsenal aren’t closer to the top-four battle.

In turn, bolstering their defence seems like a sensible decision, and according to Bild, as re-reported by The Mirror, they could make that happen with the €20m signing of Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos this summer.

Further, it’s added that head of recruitment at the Emirates, Sven Mislintat, is in discussions with the Greek international’s agent, Konstantinos Farras.

The 29-year-old has certainly accumulated plenty of experience through his career, enjoying spells with Genoa, AC Milan and Werder Bremen before joining Dortmund in 2013, while he has 79 caps to his name for Greece.

In turn, he would potentially be a signing that is capable of making an immediate impact at Arsenal rather than investing in a long-term solution, and with their current woes in mind, that seems like the logical thing for the Gunners to do.

Time will tell if a transfer materialises, but with Per Mertesacker retiring at the end of the season, as noted by BBC Sport, coupled with Laurent Koscielny turning 33 later this year, defensive reinforcements should rightly be on the priority list for Arsenal this summer.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the attacking third, the north London giants seem well set in that department and in a position to focus on the other end of the pitch.