Arsene Wenger has rested a number of key men for his Arsenal squad against Man Utd when the two sides meet on Sunday afternoon.

The likes of Jack Wilshere, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette have been left at home ahead of the Gunners’ crucial second leg Europa League tie against Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

The Arsenal starting XI could contain a number of youth players with Wenger selecting Chris Willock, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, Jordi Osei-Tutu and Konstantinos Mavropanos in his squad.

However, with Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi being rested also, Calum Chambers and Rob Holding are sure to start as the Gunners’ central defensive pairing.

The big news is that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is fit and will travel to face his old side at Old Trafford.

The Armenian has settled into life at the Emirates and has scored two goals and provided five assists too.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game, Wenger said, “We have no new problems. Mkhitaryan is available. Elneny is out, Cazorla too of course.

“Everyone else is OK.”

Regulars, Hector Bellerin, Nacho Monreal and Danny Welbeck are also part of the squad.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to lead the line for the Gunners.

Arsenal squad vs Man Utd

– Cech

– Ospina

– Bellerin

– Monreal

– Kolasinac

– Osei-Tutu

– Mavropanos

– Holding

– Chambers

– Willock

– Xhaka

– M Niles

– Mkhitaryan

– Iwobi

– R Nelson

– Welbeck

– Nketiah

– Aubameyang