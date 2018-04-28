Arsenal to bid for £25m superstar to solve defensive woes

Arsenal are eying a high-profile defensive target to solve their abysmal defensive form in recent seasons.

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a bid for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, with Juventus also interested in the star.

A report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that Arsenal chiefs see Papastathopoulos as a key and primary target for their summer transfer window.

The report however states that the Gunners are likely to have to battle to secure the star’s signature. The defender has also garnered attention from Serie A clubs Juventus and AC Milan.

The Sun reported this month that the defender is likely to set Arsenal back a modest £25m. However, given the news that notable Serie A clubs are now interested in the star we wouldn’t be surprised to see that projected fee rise if a transfer battle is set to commence.

Arsenal have struggled defensively for a number of seasons and this was no more apparent than this week vs Atletico Madrid in the Europa League.

Laurent Koscielny gifted Atletico a vital away goal and allowed the Spanish side to cancel out Arsenal’s lead in the first-leg of the Europa League semi-final after a catastrophic mistake.