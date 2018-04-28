Arsene Wenger receives monster £24m-a-year deal as Arsenal exit looms

Arsene Wenger confirmed his intention to step down from his role as Arsenal boss at the end of the season earlier this month, as per BBC Sport, and reports claim he has a lucrative offer on the table.

The veteran tactician will end a 22-year stint in charge in north London, and it will certainly be an emotional time for him as he considers his next challenge.

His more immediate focus will be on guiding Arsenal to Europa League glory so that he can sign off with a trophy, but ultimately, speculation over his future has already begun.

According to The Mirror, the Frenchman could become the highest-paid manager in football with a £24m-a-year offer from China, although it’s unsurprising that it’s added that Wenger would prefer to remain in Europe.

While that is a lot of money and it has tempted several top stars away from Europe in recent years, it’s commendable if Wenger wishes to remain and continue to test himself at the highest level.

Nevertheless, it will surely depend on what roles become available and given Wenger’s struggles to win major trophies consistently in recent years, time will tell which top European clubs are willing to appoint him.

Wenger turns 69 later this year too, and so it would come as no surprise if those around him urge him to consider his options and walk away from the stressful day-to-day management of a club.

For now though, his focus will be on signing off at Arsenal in positive fashion, as he’ll be desperate to get them back into the Champions League before he leaves. He faces quite the task to do so now though, after being held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Atletico Madrid at the Emirates on Thursday night in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

Beyond that, the Frenchman could seemingly choose to cash in for the remainder of his managerial career if he chooses to, as per the report above.