Chelsea could get major boost, influential figure linked with PL move as arrival would transform CFC

While he continues to chase Serie A glory this season, speculation suggests that Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri could be open to a move to England, with Chelsea a potential destination.

The Italian tactician has earned plenty of praise over the last two years, as not only has he taken Napoli to the next level to compete for the Scudetto, but he has done so with his side playing some of the most entertaining football in Europe.

As noted by Goal.com, Man City boss Pep Guardiola was full of praise for the Italian giants in October when they played each other in the Champions League, and that goes a long to explaining the level of football that Sarri has had Napoli playing this season.

Of course, that will mean little unless they can end their long wait for a league title this season, as they sit just a point behind Juventus with four games remaining.

According to the Evening Standard though, huge concern could be right around the corner for the Serie A outfit as it’s claimed that Sarri will consider a move to England if contract talks with Napoli fail to deliver a desired outcome, and he has already been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea amid uncertainty over Antonio Conte’s future at Stamford Bridge.

It’s suggested that Sarri could land a major pay rise if he made such a move, and so it remains to be seen if Chelsea make him an appealing offer.

Nevertheless, from a footballing perspective, it would be a stark contrast between their current boss and their potential future one.

While Conte undoubtedly has a more pragmatic approach and style of play with defensive solidity and organisation of paramount importance, it doesn’t always lead to the most entertaining of football being played.

In contrast, Sarri’s attacking style with quick, sharp passing and high and intense pressing has been praised right across Italy and Europe, and so it would be a real change in tact at Chelsea if he were to replace Conte. Given their disappointing battle for a top-four finish this season, just a year after winning the title, it may well take a shake up to get them back into the race at the top.