Although Chelsea are chasing FA Cup glory still, it’s been a disappointing season for Antonio Conte and his players after the standard set last year.

The Italian tactician won the Premier League title in his first season in charge, but with a busier fixture schedule this year, he has struggled to keep his side competing on various fronts.

That has led to a battle for a top-four spot as well as disappointment in the Champions League, although they will have a chance of silverware when they take on Man Utd in the FA Cup final next month.

Chelsea eyeing swoop for Juventus ace Asamoah

According to The Sun, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, the Blues are chasing Juventus stalwart Kwadwo Asamoah, who will be available on a free transfer this summer.

The 29-year-old has been with the Turin giants since 2012, and so Conte will know him well from his stint in charge with his former club.

Having made 24 appearances so far this season, Asamoah has continued to play an important role for Juve in their pursuit of success, and so his experience and winning mentality having won five Serie A titles could be a huge boost for Chelsea.

While he is versatile enough to play in various positions, the move doesn’t seem to make too much sense though. Given his natural position is on the left wing, Chelsea seem well set in that department already with Emerson Palmieri being signed in January to offer competition to Marcos Alonso.

Fabregas wants to stay at Chelsea

Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas has been discussing his future at Stamford Bridge, as he has insisted that he wants to remain with Chelsea moving forward.

“I’m happy and would like to continue here next season, I’m very good at Chelsea,” he told Cadena Cope, as reported by The Sun.

The 30-year-old hasn’t always been a starter for Conte, but he has made 45 appearances this season in a more prominent role. In turn, given Chelsea don’t possess another midfielder with his skill set in terms of creativity and quality in passing, it would seem like a sensible idea to keep hold of him.