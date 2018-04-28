Deportivo host a Barcelona side looking to clinch the La Liga title tomorrow evening.

The Catalan side are 11 points clear at the top of La Liga and will seal the title on Sunday with a draw.

READ MORE: How many titles has Andres Iniesta won?

Yesterday, the big news emanating from Catalunya was the announcement of Andres Iniesta leaving the club he has been with since he was 12-years-old in an emotional press conference.

He will be hoping to feature in their remaining games before he is widely expected to move to ply his trade in China.

The Catalan giants still have five La Liga games remaining this season, and that will see Iniesta feature in one last El Clasico on May 6, while his final game at the Nou Camp will be on May 20 against Real Sociedad.

Barca have drawn four out of their last six games on the road – so will be looking to improve on this.

Deportivo will be desperate to take a win from the game as they sit in 18th place in La Liga but look certain for the drop.

When is Deportivo vs Barcelona and what time is kick-off?

The match takes place on Sunday, 29 April and kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Deportivo vs Barcelona live stream and TV channel

The game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Football and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

Deportivo vs Barcelona team news

Federico Cartabia, Eneko Boveda and Sulley Muntari are sidelined for the home side.

Barca will be without the suspended Sergi Roberto but Ernesto Valverde has a near full side to choose from.

Deportivo vs Barcelona odds

Deportivo – 10/1

Draw – 11/2

Barcelona – 1/4