Barcelona are on course for a successful campaign this year, and coach Ernesto Valverde would arguably be well advised to keep the same balance in the side.

In his first season in charge, the Barcelona boss has already delivered the Copa del Rey, while he could add the La Liga title to the collection this weekend with a point at Deportivo.

SEE MORE: €100m Barcelona, Man Utd target in admission over future ahead of possible summer exit

Their Champions League disappointment aside, it has been a good season for the Catalan giants, with their defence playing a fundamental role in that success.

Barca have conceded just 19 goals in 33 league games, giving them the second best defensive record in the top flight, but Gerard Pique is reportedly becoming concerned for two reasons.

According to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, the Spanish stalwart is not impressed with teammate Samuel Umtiti demanding a pay rise to put him near level with his own pay packet, while reports of interest in Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso haven’t gone down well either.

It doesn’t really add up that the Spaniard is being touted as a threat to Pique as a central defender given he has been deployed on the left wing at Chelsea over the past two seasons.

However, this report seems to suggest that Barcelona would not only use him as potential competition for Jordi Alba at left-back, but also in the middle which is why it becomes a reported issue for Pique.

Pique has long been the defensive lynchpin at the Nou Camp, and so perhaps he perceives these two reported developments as a threat to that status.

Nevertheless, whatever strengthens Barcelona will surely be seen as a positive move, and keeping Umtiti next to him will undoubtedly be the right decision given how important their partnership has been this season.