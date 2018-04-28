Chelsea have made an offer to Luis Enrique to become their next manager, according to Sky Sports pundit and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

It’s been a difficult season for the Blues, as although they’ve made it to the FA Cup final, they are at real risk of missing out on the top four in the Premier League while they fell short in the Champions League too.

SEE MORE: Agent of potential Antonio Conte successor at Chelsea seen in London – report

In turn, it’s been a contrasting year for Antonio Conte, who won a Premier League title in his first season in charge, but has seemingly struggled to compete on various fronts this time round.

That has seemingly been enough for the Chelsea hierarchy to consider making a change at the end of the campaign, with Balague responding to a question about Enrique going to Arsenal, but instead revealing that his compatriot has the option of taking charge at Stamford Bridge instead.

“It is a culture within the club (Arsenal) that has to change and is changing,” he said in his Sky Sports Q&A. “Players have got quality but need a new face, new messages, and need to come out of their comfort zone.

“Yes, Luis Enrique, who also has an offer from Chelsea, would do that for sure.”

It remains to seen which potential job Enrique opts to take, as both will undoubtedly be challenging for the former Barcelona boss who has been out of work since leaving the Catalan giants at the end of last season.

Nevertheless, with a winning mentality and experience at an elite level, he would undoubtedly be a great option for either club. With Arsene Wenger confirming his decision to step down this summer, as per BBC Sport, Arsenal will definitely be searching for a new face for their bench while no official announcement has been made on Conte as of yet.