Inter Milan host Juventus in Serie A tonight.

The game could impact the outcome of who ends up winning the scudetto and Inter will be looking to halt Juventus’ quest for another title.

Defeat to Napoli on Sunday saw Juventus’s lead at the top of Serie A cut to just one point with four games to go.

The Turin club suffered only their third home league defeat in the past five years after Kalidou Koulibaly’s dramatic late header last Sunday.

Only Napoli can stop Juve from winning a seventh consecutive title.

Juve manager, Max Allegri, has won the Serie A title in every year he has been manager.

When is Inter Milan vs Juventus and what time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 7:45pm on Saturday, 28th April at the San Siro.

Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream and TV channel

The game is live on BT Sport 2, where coverage will start at 7.30pm.

Inter Milan vs Juventus team news

Roberto Gagliardini (hamstring) is set to miss the match and is expected to be out of the Inter squad until mid-May.

Juventus are without their defensive veteran Giorgio Chiellini due to a problem with the muscle in his knee, which may have ended his season.

Mattia De Sciglio is also out with a foot injury.

Inter Milan vs Juventus odds

Inter Milan – 2/1

Draw – 11/5

Juventus – 8/5