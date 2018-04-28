Is Deportivo v Barcelona on TV? Team News, Live Stream, Match Preview, Kick-off Time and Odds

Deportivo host Barcelona tomorrow evening in La Liga.

The Catalan side are 11 points clear at the top of La Liga and will seal the title on Sunday with a draw.

Andres Iniesta will be leaving his boyhood club after announcing his departure in an emotional press conference.

He will be hoping to feature in their remaining games and seal a record 32nd title, before he is widely expected to move to ply his trade in China.

Barca have drawn four out of their last six games on the road – so will be looking to get their away form back on track.

Deportivo look certain for the drop as they sit in 18th place with 28 points.

They are 12 points behind 17th place, Levante, having played a game less.

When is Deportivo vs Barcelona and what time is kick-off?

The match takes place on Sunday, 29 April and kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is Deportivo v Barcelona on TV? And is there a live stream?

The game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Football and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

Deportivo vs Barcelona team news

Federico Cartabia, Eneko Boveda and Sulley Muntari are out injured for the home side.

Meanwhile, the La Liga leaders will be without the suspended Sergi Roberto but Ernesto Valverde has a near full side to choose from.

Deportivo vs Barcelona odds

Deportivo – 10/1

Draw – 11/2

Barcelona – 1/4