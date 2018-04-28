Is Man Utd v Arsenal on TV? Team News, Live Stream, Match Preview, Kick-off Time and Odds

Manchester Utd host Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League.

It will be Arsene Wenger’s last match at Old Trafford and he could go up against his old foe, Jose Mourinho, in the league for the last time.

READ MORE: Why Pires believes Vieira is 100% ready to become Arsenal manager

The Gunners will have an eye on their crucial Europa League second leg on Thursday.

They handed Atletico Madrid the initiative after conceding a late away goal.

Man Utd will be in buoyant mood after securing another FA Cup final place after coming back against Tottenham last weekend.

The Red Devils are two points away from securing Champions League football next season, but manager, Jose Mourinho, has made it clear that his first target is to finish in 2nd place.

When is Man Utd v Arsenal and what time is kick-off?

The match will take place on Sunday, April 29.

It will kick-off at 4:30pm.

Old Trafford will host the showdown.

Is Man Utd v Arsenal on TV? And is there a live stream?

The match is available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Coverage is set to start at 4:15pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Man Utd v Arsenal team news

Mohamed Elneny is out after suffering an ankle injury against West Ham.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is now unavailable after suffering a knee injury against CSKA Moscow

Wenger could rest a number of key men for the return leg against Atletico Madrid – including Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey.

Alex Iwobi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could return to the starting XI after missing out against Atleti.

Santi Cazorla was pictured taking part in light training at the Emirates yesterday, but Wenger said he needs a full pre-season to be fit.

As for United, Antonio Valencia (muscle) is expected to be available to start against Arsenal.

Sergio Romero is still a long-term absentee.

Man Utd v Arsenal odds

Man Utd – 4/9

Draw – 15/4

Arsenal – 15/2