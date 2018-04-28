Is Real Madrid v Leganes on TV? Team News, Live Stream, Match Preview, Kick-off Time and Odds

Real Madrid host Leganes in La Liga this evening.

Los Blancos are currently 3rd in La Liga behind city rivals Atletico and will be hoping to close the gap.

Real currently trail Diego Simeone’s men by four points but have a game in hand.

Atleti are most likely to rest a number of key men ahead of their second leg Europa League clash against Arsenal so Real will be keen to win tonight.

Zinedine Zidane could rest a number of star men too as they have a crunch Champions League second leg against Bayern.

But he will be aware that 4th placed Valencia are just two points behind.

Leganes should be safe for another year in La Liga next season.

When is Real Madrid v Leganes and what time is kick-off?

Real Madrid host Leganes at the Bernabeu with kick-off scheduled for 5.30pm on Saturday, April 28.

Is Real Madrid v Leganes on TV? And is there a live stream?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix and via the red button.

Coverage gets underway at 5.25pm.

You can stream the match live on the Sky Go app.

Real Madrid v Leganes team news

Zidane is expected to rest the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Marcelo ahead of the crucial return leg against Bayern Munich next week.

Dani Carvajal and Isco are both injured and Nacho is also a doubt.

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema could also return to the starting XI.

Dani Ceballos, Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Llorente could also start in midfield.

Martin Mantovani and Alexander Szymanowski are still out injured, but Ezequiel Munoz could return to the Leganes squad.

Real Madrid v Leganes odds

Real Madrid – 40/85

Draw – 18/5

Leganes – 6/1