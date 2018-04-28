Is Tottenham v Watford on TV? Team News, Live Stream, Match Preview, Kick-off Time and Odds

Tottenham Hotspur take on Watford in the Premier League’s Monday night game.

Spurs will be wary that Chelsea are closing in on a top four spot and qualification for next year’s Champions League.

The Blues can cut the gap to two points if they defeat Swansea, after back-to-back away wins has seen a resurgence in their form.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Manchester Utd in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley last weekend.

However, they will be heavy favourites to beat Watford as the Hornets are now without a win in six games.

When is Tottenham v Watford and what time is kick-off?

Tottenham host Watford at Wembley Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 8pm on April 30.

Is Tottenham v Watford on TV? And is there a live stream?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7.00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Tottenham v Watford team news

Danny Rose (calf) and Harry Winks (ankle) are injured for Pochettino’s men.

Harry Kane is poised for another start and will be hoping to chase Mohamed Salah’s 31 goals in the league.

Watford are without Troy Deeney after he injured his foot during the goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

Roberto Pereyra (groin) and a host of longer-term absentees including Gerard Deulofeu, Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah and Younes Kaboul are still absent.

However, Sebastian Prodl (ill) and Andre Carrillo (knock) could return.

Tottenham v Watford odds

Tottenham – 1/6

Draw – 8/1

Watford – 22/1