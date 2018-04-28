Is West Ham v Man City on TV? Team News, Live Stream, Match Preview, Kick-off Time and Odds

The Champions are in London as West Ham welcome Manchester City to the London Stadium tomorrow.

The Hammers are nearly guaranteed of Premier League football next season but they will need to respond after losing 4-1 away to Arsenal last weekend.

David Moyes’ side are six points clear of the drop zone with four games to play.

However, it will be an uphill task to defeat City as Pep Guardiola’s men will be in buoyant mood after they produced a sensational display to beat Swansea 5-0 last weekend.

Raheem Sterling, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne all starred for the champions.

The Blues are chasing Chelsea’s record of 95 points in a single Premier League season and could surpass 100 points with four wins.

When is West Ham v Man City and what time is kick-off?

West Ham host Manchester City at London Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 2.15pm on Sunday, April 29.

Is West Ham v Man City on TV? And is there a live stream?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 1.30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

West Ham v Man City team news

Defender, James Collins (thigh) could return for the Hammers.

The defender sat with the Hammers’ fans last weekend during his side’s defeat to Arsenal.

However, Pedro Obiang (knee), Michail Antonio (thigh), Winston Reid (knee) and Sam Byram (ankle) are still sidelined.

Benjamin Mendy made an emotional first appearance last weekend since his knee injury and will now be pushing for a start.

Fernandinho is available again after serving a two-game ban for picking up 10 yellow cards.

However, John Stones (groin) and Sergio Aguero (knee) are out.

West Ham v Man City odds

West Ham – 10/1

Draw – 9/2

Man City – 3/10