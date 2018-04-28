Liverpool fans all saying same thing after LFC line-up confirmed vs Stoke

Liverpool host Stoke City at Anfield in the early Saturday kick-off and many Reds fans are all expecting Mohamed Salah to break a Premier League record.

The Egyptian international has been in stunning form this season, scoring 43 goals in 47 games, 31 of which have come in the Premier League.

In turn, he needs just one more against the Potters to set a new record for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season, and as noted in the comments below, fans are confident that he will get the job done this weekend.

With the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against Roma to come next week, they’ll also be praying that the 25-year-old doesn’t pick up any injury problems too as the last thing they need is to be without him for such crucial upcoming fixtures.

As seen against Roma at Anfield on Tuesday night though with his sensational first goal, he’s still in great form and he’ll undoubtedly be very proud if he can deliver on Saturday against Stoke and write his name into the history books.

These fans certainly believe he can do it…

