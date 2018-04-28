Man Utd fans are seemingly in no doubt over who they want to complete a deadly attacking trident at Old Trafford next season.

With Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku already at the club, the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata have been left to scrap over the remaining spots in the starting line-up.

SEE MORE: What Arsene Wenger said about Jose Mourinho ahead of potential last showdown

What this potential signing would mean for them remains to be seen, but as noted in the tweets below, these United fans want Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann at the club next season.

The French international has a €100m release clause, as noted by The Express, and so it will cost the Red Devils if they wish to prise him away from the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

However, there’s no denying that seeing him link up with Sanchez and Lukaku to provide creativity, flair and a real goalscoring threat would help Man Utd in their bid to bridge the gap to rivals Man City next season and make them a more potent threat on the European scene.

Alexis – Lukaku – Griezmann Front 3 next season, make it happen @ManUtd — utdcover (@utdcover) April 26, 2018

Alexis, Lukaku, Griezmann needed — J. (@EvokedUnited) April 26, 2018

Griezmann — Lukaku — Alexis — VALAR DOHAERIS (@EstebanBasten) April 26, 2018

A front three of Alexis, Lukaku and Griezmann would be tasty… #MUFC — Lil Coady (@codeslie) April 26, 2018