Man Utd transfer news: DOUBLE boost, Mourinho talks Willian plus midfield SOLUTION settled on

Man Utd will be looking to bridge the gap to rivals Man City next season, and speculation is linking the Red Devils with various targets this summer.

Jose Mourinho’s side have ultimately fallen short in the Premier League title race, the Champions League and League Cup this season, as they will hope to land the FA Cup next month to pick up some silverware.

In turn, that gives Mourinho more than enough ammunition to make a strong argument that he requires reinforcements this summer, and plenty of transfer targets are being linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Boateng and Felipe Anderson tipped to move on this summer

As noted by the Manchester Evening News, United could choose to pursue a move for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng after he dropped a major hint that he could seek a new challenge this summer.

Further, Lazio forward Felipe Anderson is expected to leave the club this summer, and the Brazilian ace has continued to be linked with a move to the Red Devils.

Mourinho opens talks on Willian transfer

Elsewhere, Mourinho has specifically discussed Chelsea star Willian, a player he knows well after his previous stint at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking initially about having Brazilian players in his squad, he quickly moved on to his former player, but he did cast doubt over a possible swoop as he doesn’t imagine that the Blues would be willing to let him have another of their star men following Nemanja Matic’s move last summer.

“I think that a team without a Brazilian isn’t a team,” he told ESPN. “I enjoyed a lot, and who knows we can have a Brazilian in the squad next year.

“I don’t believe it will be Willian, because Chelsea won’t make it possible.”

Mourinho wants Fred to solve Man Utd midfield issue

Meanwhile, with Michael Carrick set to retire at the end of the season, coupled with question marks over Marouane Fellaini’s future as his contract will expire this summer, it could leave United with a big hole in their midfield.

According to The Express, they have opted to focus their attention on Shakhtar Donetsk ace Fred, but time will tell if they are able to prise him away this summer and fend off any potential competition for his signature.