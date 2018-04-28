Barcelona will hope to have two trophies to show for their efforts by the end of the season, but talk of their transfer plans is ramping up.

The Catalan giants secured the Copa del Rey last weekend, while they need just a point at Deportivo on Sunday to seal the La Liga title.

That’s not a bad way for Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde to begin life at the Nou Camp, although their Champions League disappointment will count against him.

Nevertheless, after the emotional press conference on Friday that Andres Iniesta held to announce his departure this summer, the focus is beginning to switch to how Barca will look to replace the club legend.

According to Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague, the La Liga leaders plan to go all in for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann even though he feels as though there are other areas which need addressing this summer too.

“Barcelona have not got huge amounts of money, so they will have to decide where the money goes,” he said in his Sky Sports Q&A. “Another centre-back might be necessary, another Busquets too, and certainly another centre midfielder who can pass but runs for the side. But they plan to spend big only on Griezmann.”

Spending big will likely equate to splashing out €100m on the French international to meet his release clause, as noted by The Express, and so while there is no doubt that he would be a top addition to the squad, it’s a risk in that Barcelona would seemingly be ploughing their funds into one major signing.

As noted by Balague, beyond Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique, they don’t have the greatest of cover in the inexperienced Yerry Mina and ageing stalwart Thomas Vermaelen, while Iniesta leaves a void behind.

Further, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho already to accommodate in the final third, it remains to be seen how he fits Griezmann in too if that’s what Barcelona choose to do.