‘Should never wear Red shirt’ – Liverpool fans not impressed after early Stoke showing

Liverpool were unable to find a breakthrough against Stoke City in the first half at Anfield on Saturday, and it’s fair to say these fans weren’t impressed with what they saw.

The Reds will have one eye on their Champions League semi-final second leg meeting with Roma next week, but they still have work to do domestically.

With just eight points separating them and fifth-placed Chelsea, they’re not yet assured of a top-four finish in the Premier League with the Blues having two games in hand following the conclusion of the Stoke game.

Further, Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea next weekend, and so if they are unable to get a positive result against Stoke, they could face real tension and pressure to secure their place in the Champions League next season.

Injuries will also be a concern for the Merseyside giants as they can’t afford any setbacks at such a crunch time in the campaign.

As noted in the comments on Twitter below, there were various individuals who came under fire from Liverpool fans, with the likes of Alberto Moreno, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez being targeted after poor performances in the opening 45 minutes.

However, a goal in the second half will certainly change things and lighten the mood with these fans and put Liverpool in a strong position to reach one of their objectives to end the season…

Moreno should’ve never wear the red shirt. TAA needs a loan move asap. — Raz (@RozesCreations) April 28, 2018

Get rid of Ings Moreno Klavan Gomez — Stephen T ?? (@ClassySteveT) April 28, 2018

Gomez with a 45 minute exhibition in how not to pass a ball. — Chewbacca Suarez (@asadsain93) April 28, 2018

painful…. really is painful 0 momentum look like we cba tbh — ShAd0w_TV (@5hadowtv) April 28, 2018

Frustrating first half!! ? — , (Jimmy) (@markgreen741) April 28, 2018

Not good enough. Don’t think the players realise we don’t have champions league for next season secured yet — jay (@jarrizm_) April 28, 2018

Spend some money bench is unacceptable — aliuddin (@aliuddin89) April 28, 2018

Exactly as I expected…..fucking terrible — Lee (@leedavison81) April 28, 2018

Shocking. Bottling top 4 begins. — Decky LFC (@declanwhitaker) April 28, 2018

Tell Henderson to look up when passing FFS — Fahim (@F4H1M1997) April 28, 2018