‘Tables have turned’ – Major Barcelona breakthrough in contract talks touted by Spanish football expert

Barcelona have reportedly made an important step forward in securing the future of defender Samuel Umtiti on their terms, according to Guillem Balague.

The 24-year-old has been a crucial piece in the success of the Catalan giants this season, helping them maintain the second-best defensive record in La Liga.

SEE MORE: ‘Plan to spend big on him’ – Barcelona transfer strategy touted by Spanish football expert

Having already claimed the Copa del Rey last weekend, they’ll hope to add the La Liga title to their trophy haul on Sunday with a point at Deportivo.

However, Barcelona have been left anxious over Umtiti’s future amid delays over his contract, with The Express reporting how Man Utd have been eyeing a €60m move, as per his release clause, if talks continued to stall.

However, Balague has suggested that Barcelona’s position in talks has now been strengthened and that they are moving closer to reaching an agreement closer to their terms.

“After the defeat against Roma and his poor performance, he lost power in the negotiation table,” he told Sky Sports in his Q&A. “There has been fresh contact and Barcelona, without being totally optimistic, think the tables have turned and are getting close to convincing him to stay for much less of what he originally asked.”

Further, Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has also now noted that the La Liga leaders are pushing forward with their attempts to keep the French international at the Nou Camp for the foreseeable future.

“Umtiti is very important, he knows that, the fans know that,” Bartomeu told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser. “He’s only in the second year of his contract but our desire is for him to renew his deal.”

With Gerard Pique on the wrong side of 30, coupled with a lack of quality depth given an inexperienced Yerry Mina and ageing stalwart Thomas Vermaelen are Ernesto Valverde’s reserve options, Umtiti could have the opportunity to emerge as the defensive leader for Barcelona in the coming years.

Coupled with the opportunity to win major honours year in and year out, it sounds as though both parties would be better off securing a new contract and going forward together.