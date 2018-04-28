Talks underway: €50m-rated Man Utd star edging closer to exit, agent in discussions

In what is likely to be an unpopular exit with Man Utd fans, it’s claimed that one of their current stars is in talks over a summer move away from Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho has several attacking options at his disposal, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all vying for places behind main striker Romelu Lukaku.

In turn, with that amount of competition for places, it’s always likely that it will lead to frustration for specific players, and that’s seemingly been the case for Martial.

Although the Frenchman has made 42 appearances in all competitions so far this season, he has struggled to establish himself in the starting line-up on a regular basis, often being used off the bench instead.

According to Calciomercato, that has led to him seeking an exit from Manchester with his entourage in ‘constant contact’ over a move to Juventus while it’s said he will cost them €50m or more if they prise him away from United.

Massimiliano Allegri has guided the Turin giants to three Serie A titles in the last three years and so it doesn’t seem as though his attack needs too much work done to it.

However, aside from Juan Cuadrado and Douglas Costa, along with Mario Mandzukic who has been converted into a winger, he doesn’t have a great deal of depth in the wide positions at his disposal and so that’s arguably an area where he could strengthen.

Martial would seemingly appear to be an ideal solution, and so if a transfer does materialise, it may well suit all parties concerned as he would have a chance of a more prominent role while Man Utd could invest his fee in a target deemed more useful to Jose Mourinho.