Jurgen Klopp has taken a snide dig at Liverpool fans in an press conference following a disappointing draw vs Stoke City today.

Jurgen Klopp gave a scathing press conference in which he expressed his disapproval at Liverpool fans.

The German boss appeared to have lost his temper following a 0-0 draw to relegation-threatened Stoke City and the Liverpool boss struggled to control his emotions following the 90 minutes.

Klopp announced that some of Liverpool’s passes today were “sh*t” and turned on Liverpool fans to expresses his disapproval at his supporters reactions to today’s match from the stands. Watch the moment below in which Klopp completely loses his head in a less-than flattering moment for the manager that has seen so much recent success.

Voilà pourquoi on en a jamais assez de Jurgen Klopp… pic.twitter.com/9XI8atYsJb — Olivier Brett (@Olivier_Brett) April 28, 2018

Despite some incredible Champions League performances from the Reds in recent weeks, their Premier League form has done little to mirror their European success.

For a consecutive week now the Reds have had to surrender to a point against a relegation-thretened side. Last weekend Liverpool blew an extraordinary lead against West Brom as they fell from a 2-0 lead to finish the game with just a point.

Liverpool travel to Rome this week in perhaps the club’s most important fixture in the last decade. The Reds take a 5-2 aggregate lead but following Roma’s heroics against Barcelona in the quarter-finals it is far from over.