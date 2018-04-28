What Arsene Wenger said about Jose Mourinho ahead of potential last showdown

It remains to be seen what Arsene Wenger opts to do after leaving Arsenal this summer, and so Sunday’s clash with Jose Mourinho could be their last.

As per BBC Sport, the veteran tactician confirmed his intention to step down at the end of the season earlier this month, with no indication as of yet in terms of what his next move will be.

For now, the focus will be on enjoying a positive end to his Arsenal tenure, with Europa League glory still a target while Arsenal head to Old Trafford to face Man Utd on Sunday with Wenger hoping to get one last win over his greatest rivals.

Albeit the rivalry was at its height when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge in the late 1990s and early 2000s, it still represents an important period in Wenger’s spell in charge at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, he has had a very tense and bad-tempered relationship with Mourinho over the years too during his spells with Chelsea, which even saw them get into a physical confrontation at Stamford Bridge a few years ago.

The pair face off again this weekend for what could be the final time depending on what Wenger, 68, decides to do next, but the Frenchman was keen to avoid being dragged into a war of words with his adversary again this time round.

“I respect him a lot, and I don’t want to go into individual [comments],” he is quoted as saying by ESPN. “You should leave me a little bit of peace for my final weeks, and not try to push me into a final confrontation. I want to go peacefully, with Mourinho as well because he’s a great manager.

“I say goodbye to everybody. In France we say ‘au revoir,’ that means you might see me again.”

As noted by Sky Sports, Man Utd defender Phil Jones has already insisted that he hopes Wenger gets a positive reception at Old Trafford on Sunday despite the history between the two clubs in question, and so it sounds as though he may well get a respectful send off from all angles.

Having spent 22 years at Arsenal which is likely to be unheard of moving forward, it’s arguably the least that he deserves.