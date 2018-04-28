What David de Gea is DEMANDING of Man Utd to keep him HAPPY

Transfer speculation is never far away when it comes to Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea, but it’s pretty clear what it will take to keep him happy at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe having produced one stunning performance after another for the Red Devils.

In turn, it’s no real surprise that he has attracted interest from other clubs and Man Utd will undoubtedly be desperate to keep hold of him.

In a wide-ranging interview, De Gea essentially revealed what will keep him happy at the club under Jose Mourinho and it’s simple, he wants to win more trophies.

“If you are at United, you need a manager with a winning mentality. We had that with Ferguson. Mourinho has it. He wants to win every game,” he said, as per The Daily Mail.

“We spoke in the Euros and he told me he wanted me with him and wanted trophies. We’ve had a tough time since Ferguson retired. It’s hard to diagnose. It has to be more.

“Titles are what I crave. We have to get United back to their best, back in the Champions League, back as the champions of England, back to the top.”

It remains to be seen if Mourinho and his players can deliver that in the coming years, but with Real Madrid constantly linked with swooping for the 27-year-old, time will tell if United’s potential failures will give Los Blancos the opportunity to prise him away.