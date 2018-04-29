Arsenal fans were less-than impressed with the Arsenal team selection ahead of today’s fixture with Manchester United.

Arsenal and Arsene Wenger opted to field a relatively inexperienced side against Jose Mourinho and Manchester United this afternoon.

Today’s fixture will of course see the door close on a number of historic rivalries. It is likely to be the last time that Wenger will ever take a side to Old Trafford and the last time he will be involved in an Arsenal vs Manchester United battle. As if that wasn’t enough it will be Wenger’s chance to get the last laugh on his long enemy Jose Mourinho.

Wenger however opted to start an inexperienced eleven vs United with one eye on the Gunners’ second-leg Europa League semi-final with Atletico Madrid on Thursday. See both the Arsenal starting eleven and Man United side below.

? Here’s how we line up for today’s game at Old Trafford#MUFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/cLmtWzrqax — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 29, 2018

Fans were left unhappy with the selected side to take to the pitch against Man United this afternoon and predicted that another 8-2 was imminent with a nod to the historic scoreline that Wenger and Arsenal surrendered to back in 2011 at Old Trafford.

Further, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan will face his former United side, Danny Welback has been left on the bench with many fans disappointed following some recent fine form from the Englishman.

Why Monreal and Welbeck on the subs if I may ask? — Myne (@MyneNanana) April 29, 2018

Weird that holding, monreal and Welbeck are on the bench despite being so much more experienced than the starters — Healy (@MarkHealyAFC) April 29, 2018

Oh lord. This is a hammering waiting to happen I won’t be watching. Poor squad — Alvin Christopher (@offical_oumar10) April 29, 2018

Going to get hammered — Neil Emmerson (@Links1589Neil) April 29, 2018

Someone shoot me — G (@ThierryGotWings) April 29, 2018