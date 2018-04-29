Barcelona squad vs Deportivo announced: Fans all asking same question ahead of possible title triumph

Barcelona just need a point away at Deportivo on Sunday to be crowned La Liga champions this season, and it seems they want everyone involved in the potential celebrations.

As confirmed in the tweet below, the Catalan giants have announced their strongest squad possible as they look to add the league crown to the Copa del Rey that they lifted last weekend.

Ernesto Valverde understandably took plenty of criticism after their Champions League exit, but should he complete their domestic dominance on Sunday, it will surely be seen as a very successful first year in charge for the tactician.

Boasting an 11-point lead over Atletico Madrid with just five games remaining and as they still remain unbeaten, Barcelona are in touching distance of making history.

In turn, it’s no surprise that the squad below is packed with their most influential figures, but supporters were all left asking why Sergi Roberto was able to get the nod.

As noted by AS, the 26-year-old was sent off last time out against Celta Vigo, and with the suspension not being carried over to the Copa del Rey final, he would have been expected to sit out against Deportivo.

It’s unclear as to how he’s able to be part of the match day squad if he is serving a ban, but Barcelona have included him and it looks as though they want all their players involved in the celebrations after the game if they do get the result required to be crowned champions.

Nevertheless, based on the tweets below, it seems as though everyone was confused as to how Roberto managed to slip through the net and get a place in the travelling party. He isn’t expected to feature with that suspension in mind, and so it remains to be seen if he’s allowed to sit on the sidelines during the game.

