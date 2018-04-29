Chelsea could reportedly go for experience as Tottenham place their faith in youth with the clubs linked with moves for Toby Alderweireld and Matthijs de Ligt respectively.

The Blues haven’t been as defensively sound as expected this season, particularly under a coach like Antonio Conte who prides himself on organisation and defensive solidity.

His side have conceded 34 goals in 35 Premier League games, the second worst defensive record of the top five sides, and so it would come as no surprise if that’s a department the club feel as though they need to strengthen in.

According to The Sun, Chelsea could make their move for £45m-rated Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, as doubts remain over his future with Spurs due to his current contract situation.

The 29-year-old has been limited to just 18 appearances in all competitions this season due to injury and possibly issues over his future, but he undoubtedly remains a top player with plenty of experience at the highest level and would be a real asset for Chelsea if they opt to sign him.

With Gary Cahill turning 33 later this year and David Luiz now 31, Chelsea do need long-term options in that area of the pitch alongside Andreas Christensen.

Alderweireld could be the answer having shown his quality for their London rivals Spurs for a number of seasons now, while the report adds that Tottenham will look to replace the Belgian international with Ajax starlet De Ligt.

Despite still only being just 18, the Dutch youngster has already established himself as a key figure for the Eredivisie giants, making 37 appearances in all competitions this season after playing a key role in their run to the Europa League final last year.

In turn, much like how they plucked Davinson Sanchez away from Ajax last summer and he has turned out to be an astute addition having improved and developed under Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham could sensibly be willing to let Alderweireld move on and bring in another top young talent to take his place.