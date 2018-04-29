Real Madrid and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has got a big year ahead of him, but it could be about to get even bigger.

The 33-year-old will be desperate to push on and claim yet another Champions League trophy as Madrid look to finish the job against Bayern Munich next week and book their place in the final in Kiev next month.

Further, after helping Portugal to glory at Euro 2016, he’ll hope that they can add the World Cup this summer as the biggest stars descend on Russia.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, he could now be set to get hitched too, as it’s claimed that he and partner Georgina Rodriguez are planning their wedding.

It comes after she was spotted with a big diamond ring on her finger in a video posted on social media and so it now remains to be seen if that leads to the pair putting together plans for their big day and if that will happen this year or not.

Either way, Cristiano Ronaldo is winning at life on and off the pitch, and judging on the images below, it’s no surprise he’s looking to tie the knot with the gorgeous Rodriguez.

