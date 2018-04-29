Jose Mourinho READY to do something at Man Utd he’s NEVER done before

Man Utd will be working towards winning more major honours next season, and Jose Mourinho will be looking to lead their charge once again.

However, the Portuguese tactician has revealed that he’s ready to break from his historic pattern, as he wants to stay at Old Trafford for many more years.

Mourinho has seemingly failed or opted not to stay at one club for longer than three years, with spells at Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter all falling into that timeframe.

As a result, it has led to question marks over his ability to remain in the same job for a sustained period of time. He has now revealed that he would like to do that at Man Utd, but sensibly, he accepts that it won’t be as simple as his will to stay which will be enough.

Particularly in modern day football with the pressure that comes in the top jobs to deliver results and trophies, it’s unlikely we’ll see any repeat what Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger do. But Mourinho is seemingly ready to try at least.

“I had things I had to do. I had to go to Italy for sure. I had to go to Spain for sure. Things I really wanted to do,” he said, as reported by The Sun. “At this moment, there isn’t anything I have around the corner.

“I don’t want to do anything different from what I am doing now. I could see myself with that amount of time at one club — but you don’t allow it any more.

“The new concept of media, social media, pundit industry, the way people can express and influence opinions, I think it is too much pressure.”

After winning the Europa League last season, Man Utd have the chance to secure the FA Cup this time round. Moving forward, they’ll want to add another Premier League title to their trophy cabinet.