Man United could be about to include one of their most important and vital stars in deal to bring Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann to Old Trafford in the summer.

Don Balon are reporting that the French forward’s current deal contains a €100M release clause, and that Mourinho is open to idea of using Pogba as a makeweight in a deal to sign Griezmann.

MORE: What Paul Pogba said his relationship with Jose Mourinho is REALLY like at Man Utd

The news outlet are also stating that Mourinho’s relationship with the former Juventus star isn’t the best, something that could help push Pogba towards a departure from Old Trafford in the near future.

Since his move to the club for a then-world record fee in 2016, Pogba has failed to live up to some United fans’ expectations.

The French international showed exactly what he’s capable of during United’s 3-2 win against Man City in early April, with the midfielder scoring twice to help his side come from two goals down to secure a win against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Despite this, the Frenchman has only managed to bag a total of 14 goals and 18 assists in 90 appearances for the Red Devils, a total that we’re some fans would be disappointed with.

If United do seriously want Griezmann, it may be best to use Pogba as a potential makeweight in order to bring the forward to the Premier League.