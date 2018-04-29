Arsenal fell to to a 2-1 loss to Manchester United as Marouane Fellaini scored a late winner to ruin Arsene Wenger’s last Old Trafford visit.

Paul Pogba opened the scoring on the 16th minute for Manchester United from close range as United went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan rose however to haunt his former side in the second-half as Arsenal capitalised on some poor defending from Jose Mourinho’s men.

Mourinho however quickly introduced Fellaini to the action on the 64th minute and the Belgian proved to be the difference with a last minute winner to sink Wenger on his last ever visit to Old Trafford.

THE GOOD

Prior to the match the United faithful paid tribute to their arch enemy for the last two decades. Wenger was greeted to a standing ovation by Old Trafford and was then met by Sir Alex Ferguson who presented his former rival with a gift. Jose Mourinho joined the pair to produce a special moment in which three of the most successful and iconic managers of the Premier League era embraced.

Three legends of the game ?? ??? pic.twitter.com/GBQN0O3wqd — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 29, 2018

THE BAD

We need to talk about Granit. The Switzerland international was handed the armband today but did little to impress. He was void of ideas to deal with an oncoming United attack that lead to the opening goal and struggled throughout the first-half being awarded a yellow card on the 24th minute. Xhaka did do well to provide an assist for Mkhitaryan’s goal but was largely outclassed by Paul Pogba in the centre of the Old Trafford pitch.

Granit Xhaka’s Arsenal career summed up: pic.twitter.com/T17etVOPMc — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) April 29, 2018

THE UGLY

Jose Mourinho always find a way and it’s not often pretty. Fellaini was hurled onto the pitch with one job only and that was to fling himself at any oncoming ball inside the Arsenal box. The decision from Mourinho proved to be a success as the Belgian sank Arsenal in extra-time.