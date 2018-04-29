A Manchester United star looks set to leave Old Trafford and talks are now underway for him to join a huge European side.

Talks have opened to negotiate a move for Anthony Martial to leave Manchester United for Serie A side Juventus.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent months having had his game time considerably limited upon the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January.

Just this month the Metro reported that La Liga giants Barcelona were lining up a £60m move for the attacker to leave the Premier League. While the interest from the Camp Nou appears to have cooled in recent weeks it does give an insight into how much The Frenchman is likely to cost any potential new clubs in the summer.

Italian side and Serie A champions Juventus now look to be the favourites to secure Martial’s signature with the Mirror reporting that talks are now well underway to negotiate a move for United’s number eleven to leave Old Trafford for Turin. Further, the report states that Martial is growing keen on a move away from United and one would have to assume the desire to leave has come from limited opportunities to impress Jose Mourinho.