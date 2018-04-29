A notable European club are monitoring a Chelsea star ahead of the summer transfer window.

READ ALSO: €70m Chelsea superstar desperate to leave and knows exactly where he wants to move to next

AS Monaco are interested in Chelsea’s David Luiz with the Brazilian’s future at Stamford Bridge looking uncertain.

Luiz has featured little for Chelsea this season despite having been such an integral part of Antonio Conte’s side that won the Premier League last season.

The defender made 33 appearances during Chelsea’s title winning season but he has featured just ten times in the league this season and his time at Stamford Bridge is looking in jeopardy with questions being cast over his quality.

Goal have reported this weekend that French side AS Monaco are growing interested in the defender with the French side poised to make a move if Chelsea put Luiz up for sale.

A move to Monaco could see Luiz move back to Ligue 1 having played for PSG until he returned to Chelsea under Antonio Conte.

Luiz rejoined Chelsea in 2016 for a fee of £34m from French champions PSG. (Fee per the Guardian)

An exit for Luiz however could warrant a huge rebuild for Chelsea with Blues being so unimpressive this season. Conte’s side currently sit outside the top four and failed to make an impression in the Champions League this season falling to an early exit in the first knockout round of the competition against Barcelona.