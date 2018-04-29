Barcelona picked up a 4-2 win over Deportivo on Sunday night, and that was enough to seal the La Liga title for this season.

The Catalan giants needed just a point, but they secured the league crown in style with a thrilling win at the Riazor, as Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick to lead his side to victory.

SEE MORE: Video: Magical Barcelona team goal ends with Lionel Messi hat-trick to secure La Liga title

Naturally, that led to the club’s Twitter account being flooded with messages praising the Argentine superstar, as he took his tally to 32 goals in La Liga this season.

In turn, he’s been absolutely crucial to Barcelona again this year as he refuses to show any sign of a decline, and Ernesto Valverde will undoubtedly be grateful as he has played a fundamental role in the club’s domestic dominance this season having also won the Copa del Rey.

As seen in the tweets below, that’s not lost on Barcelona fans who were quick to praise their talisman, as he helped secure the title with games to spare with a dazzling display at Deportivo to ensure that it has been a very successful season for those at the Nou Camp.

With four games remaining, the next objective will now be to finish the campaign unbeaten. With Messi in this kind of form, it would come as no surprise if they manage to do it.

My GOAT ?? — Mohd (@M3itchell) April 29, 2018

Simply the best ?? — Mohammed Bawati (@mjbawati) April 29, 2018

King — Mohammed Bawati (@mjbawati) April 29, 2018

Emoji goat is not perfect, it must be throne for the king…the genius — rAbIn KuN aGüErO (@nrabin1) April 29, 2018

Goat for sure ?? — Linda (@SwaglordLinda) April 29, 2018

Congratulations Leo And Barca For Winning The La Liga ? This Man Deserves Every Bit Of This Success With The Whole Team . Gutted About The UCL , But Happy For Copa And LaLiga . Hope Leo Will Achieve More In The FIFA World Cup ? Best Of Luck For The ElClassico . From #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/1cmfZkcsFk — ?????? ???? ?? (@iSoumikSaheb) April 29, 2018

???????? It’s gonna be their last trophy together ??? pic.twitter.com/Yb7lpWnKPl — NICHO_DURO (@nicho_oduro) April 29, 2018

VISCA MESSI — #infinit8Iniesta (@Piqu3sidente) April 29, 2018