Arsenal have reportedly suffered a blow in their search for a successor to Arsene Wenger with Man City ruling out moves for either Patrick Vieira or Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners will look to make their first change in 22 years this summer, after Wenger announced this month that he would step down at the end of the season, as noted by BBC Sport.

In turn, that sets up a crucial decision for Arsenal, as they can ill afford to get their next appointment wrong given there will likely be a tricky transitional period for any coach that arrives at the Emirates, such has been Wenger’s longevity.

Debate will rage on until an announcement is made over who is best suited to the job, as some will argue that a manager capable of continuing the traditions and culture Wenger has built will be the most sensible option, while others will call for a complete change in attitude.

According to The Mirror, two potential candidates who may not have the choice of being involved in the discussion are Vieira and Arteta, with the former Arsenal stars said to be ‘blocked’ from making the move back to north London by current employers Man City.

In truth, there’s an argument that neither are really ready for such a big job yet anyway as they lack experience and a winning track record at the highest level as a head coach to be considered an ideal replacement for Wenger.

From a sentimental perspective, either would perhaps be a popular choice, but Arsenal need more than that to cope in the post-Wenger era and so while it may disappoint many supporters that neither are seemingly in the running, it might be a sensible decision from the north London giants to look elsewhere for now.