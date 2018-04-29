Video: Magical Barcelona team goal ends with Lionel Messi hat-trick to secure La Liga title

Barcelona secured the La Liga title on Sunday night with a 4-2 win over Deportivo as Lionel Messi helped himself to a hat-trick to lead his side to victory.

The Catalan giants sealed their 25th league crown, as they remain unbeaten after 34 games and continue to make history and break records.

SEE MORE: Video: Lionel Messi cracks another record to edge Barcelona closer to La Liga title

It was fitting that it was their talisman who led their charge on Sunday night, as he bagged three more goals to take his La Liga tally to 32 for the campaign.

Barcelona seemingly saved the best till last too as this sweeping team move was a joy to watch before Messi kept his composure to slot the ball into the back of the net to complete his hat-trick.

In turn, Ernesto Valverde’s side win the title with four games to spare, and they add it to the Copa del Rey that they won last weekend with a win over Sevilla in the final.

Although their disappointing Champions League exit has soured things this year, it can’t take away from the fact that they’ve enjoyed domestic dominance with Messi leading by example.

Now they’ll hope to write their name into the history books by finishing the campaign unbeaten…