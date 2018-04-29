What Paul Pogba said his relationship with Jose Mourinho is REALLY like at Man Utd

It hasn’t been a straight-forward campaign for Paul Pogba, with constant speculation over his relationship with Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho.

The French international has contributed five goals and 12 assists in 32 appearances in all competitions, and he has been an influential figure at times in the United midfield.

From the highs of his decisive display against Man City in the recent derby, to the lows of being benched and replaced in games by Jose Mourinho, consistency has been an issue for him.

In turn, that has led to question marks over not only his relationship with Mourinho, but even over his future at Man Utd.

However, based on these comments from Pogba, it would appear as though the media has certainly overplayed the situation as he seems very relaxed and settled in his current environment working under Mourinho.

“It’s good, very good. He’s the coach, I’m the player. He does the coaching, I do the playing,” he told Sky Sports. “I’m here and very happy.

“I give my best for the team, for myself I’m happy because we are in a final [FA Cup final] and I want to finish the season very well.”

On face value, it doesn’t sound as though Pogba has any intention of moving elsewhere and is settled at Man Utd.

However, displaying his best form on a weekly basis will be the key to dismissing any further speculation over his future or otherwise, and it will be down to the player himself and Mourinho to work together to unlock his quality consistently and help move Man Utd closer towards reaching their objectives.