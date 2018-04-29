Man City midfielder Yaya Toure has reportedly been striking up a romance with R&B singer Tanika Bailey, as seen in the image below.

The married Ivorian has three children with wife Gineba, as per The Sun, but this report seemingly suggests that he has been seeing Bailey.

SEE MORE: Pep Guardiola calls Man City star and Chelsea target ‘a f****** amazing guy’, not happy with exit talk

Given the photographic evidence below taken from her Instagram account, it seems that the pair are indeed getting on very well together.

That’s reportedly backed up by a friend of Bailey, who claims that the pair have grown closer to each other as it seems the City midfielder and the Londoner have been spending a lot of time in each other’s company.

“They are very happy when they are together,” Bailey’s friend told the Sun. “They are very close. Yaya has been bowled over by Tanika and she’s fallen for him.”

The report doesn’t go into much detail as to what this means for Toure’s marriage, but with his City contract set to expire at the end of the season, it remains to be seen where he’ll be next year.

Image courtesy of tanikagramm on Instagram