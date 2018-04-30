Man United have been dealt a blow ahead of their biggest game of the season against Chelsea next month, after reports emerged stating that Romelu Lukaku may miss the clash through injury.

The Sun are stating that the Belgian international, who once played for the Blues, could be out of their clash against Brighton this week after he picked up a knock against Arsenal on Sunday.

The news outlet are also stating that the Red Devils star now faces a race to be fit for his side’s crucial FA Cup match against Antonio Conte’s side that takes place next month, and that boss Jose Mourinho wasn’t certain Lukaku would be ready for the final.

Lukaku has been in fine form in his first season at Old Trafford, with the Belgian being a constant threat for the Red Devils during the entirety of this campaign.

The 24-year-old has managed to score a total of 27 goals and clock up nine assists in 50 appearances for the club, a formidable record considering it’s his first season in Manchester.

Lukaku’s physical prowess and movement on and the off the ball has seen some fans label the player as one of the best forwards in the league, and rightly so!

If Lukaku is out for the final, it’ll surely be advantage Chelsea for the match, as both sides look to end this season on a high.