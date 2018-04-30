Barcelona are looking to seal the departures of as many as five stars in the summer, moves that will raise funds for the club, who could use them to seal a deal for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

Don Balon are stating that the Spanish giants are aiming to get back more than €100M through the sales of Andre Gomes, Lucas Digne, Aleix Vidal, Rafinha and Gerard Deulofeu.

Griezmann’s current contract at the Wanda Metropolitano contains a €100M release clause as per Don Balon, something that the club may be able to activate should they manage to rake in the cash following the planned clear out of their squad in the summer.

Gomes, Vidal, Digne, Rafinha and Deulofeu have all been below par players for Barcelona since their arrival at the club, so it’s no wonder the Blaugrana want to get rid.

All of Gomes, Vidal and Digne have been fringe players for the Spanish giants this year, with the trio spending the majority of their time on the bench at the Camp Nou this campaign.

Both Rafinha and Deulofeu have spent time out on loan at both Inter Milan and Watford respectively this season, something that tells you just how valued they are by Ernesto Valverde and co.

If Barca do manage to get rid of all their aforementioned stars, it’ll be interesting to see if they’ve raised enough to use all the money on signing Griezmann.