Barcelona are looking like they are going to be able to complete the signing of world class France and Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, with Ousmane Dembele potentially set to go the other way.

Don Balon are reporting that Diego Simeone wants the youngster to be included in a deal for Griezmann, and that Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu is happy for the player to leave the Spanish giants.

This would be a massive move for Barcelona, as they look to increase the fire-power in their squad ahead of next season’s defence of their La Liga and Copa Del Rey titles.

Dembele has struggled to impress so far in his Barca career following his big money from Borussia Dortmund over the summer just gone.

The 20-year-old has only managed a measly two goals and seven assists in 20 games in all competitions for Ernesto Valverde’s side this season, a total that we’re sure the player and the club aren’t best pleased with.

Griezmann, on the other hand, has been in fantastic form, with the forward bagging 27 goals and 13 assists this campaign, a record that’ll fill France fans with confidence as they go into the World Cup this summer.

A swap move, should it happen, would be a very interesting one, with both sides getting a player that’ll do their squads a world of good going into next season.