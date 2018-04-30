Cristiano Ronaldo has made it known that he doesn’t want Real Madrid to start teammate and out-of-favour winger Gareth Bale against Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week.

Diario Gol are stating that the Portuguese superstar is adamant that former Spurs star Bale should not replace Isco in Zinedine Zidane’s starting line-up, for what is undoubtedly the club’s biggest match of the season so far.

MORE: Major boost for Real Madrid: Bayern Munich without key duo for Champions League second leg

The news outlet are also reporting that the fans of Los Blancos are siding with Ronaldo, as they too don’t want the Welsh international to start against Jupp Hynckes’ side.

Bale has been out-of-favour with both Madrid and boss Zidane this season, with the winger failing to play apart in his side’s 2-1 win against Bayern in the Champions League last week.

Although the forward has made 34 appearances in all competitions this campaign, a vast amount of these have come off of the bench.

Injuries have been something that have tainted Bale’s career in Spanish capital so far, with the player having missed 66 games in total for the Spanish giants since his move in 2013.

If Madrid end up listening to Ronaldo’s cries, it’ll be interesting to see who they line up with against the German champions later on this week.