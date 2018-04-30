Harry Kane inspired Spurs to a 2-0 win against Watford this evening, as the England international closed the gap on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

The home side found the lead thanks to a simple tap-in from Dele Alli, with Kane then sealing the win with a tap-in of his own just after half time.

MORE: Tottenham plot audacious £100m double swoop for 41-goal marksman and classy teammate

The win now means that Spurs sit five points ahead of Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification with just three games left to play.

Kane’s goal also means that he is now just four behind Mohamed Salah in the race to secure the Premier League Golden Boot at the end of the season.

So, we’ve picked out the Good, the Bad and the Hotly-Contested from Spurs’ defeat of the Hornets on Monday night.

The Good

Dele Alli has been an absolute machine lately, and today he kept up his great form by opening the scoring for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. The England midfielder has received criticism from fans earlier in the season for his slow start, however he now seems to be performing at the level we’re used to seeing from him.

The former MK Dons man has managed four goals and three assists in his last six league appearances, as he looks to be hitting form just at the right time to guide Spurs towards next season’s Champions League.

This fan certainly agrees with what we have to say about the youngster’s performance today!

Dele Alli is brilliant, finally admitting it — Aran (@AzzaLFC001) April 30, 2018

The Bad

Heung-Min Son didn’t have his best game in a Lilywhites shirt today, as he continues to struggling in front of goal for the north London side.

The South Korean international now failed to score in his last five games league games for Pochettino’s side, with the former Bayer Leverkusen star often overshadowed by both Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli in Spurs’ midfield.

This fan is definitely on the same wavelength as us in regards to our views on Son!

#TOTWAT well that was terrible… Again. Same as all games last 4 weeks. Dembele passing to them. Full backs poor. Son and Kane not at the races. No way spurs win this without massive change of attitude — John Box (@JohnRBox) April 30, 2018

The Hotly-Contested

Kane’s strike this evening means that he’s now just four goals behind Mohamed Salah in the Golden Boot race, something we’re sure he’s dying to win for what would be a third successive season.

With Kane playing the likes of Newcastle and West Brom in the next few weeks, whilst Salah’s Liverpool still have to go to Stamford Bridge and take on Chelsea, as well as Roma in the Champions League, we may just see Kane pip the Egyptian to the award come the end of the season.