Liverpool rocked as key figure set for shock exit amid reported Klopp bust up

Liverpool are reportedly set to see assistant manager Zeljko Buvac leave the club amid speculation that he has had a bust up with boss Jurgen Klopp.

At a time when the Reds are seemingly making real progress, any exit which could potentially upset the balance at Anfield could prove to be damaging.

The current set-up has helped guide Liverpool to within reach of a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as the Champions League semi-finals this season, and so it will surely be a blow to see that broken up at any level.

According to The Mirror, that is exactly what could be set to happen as it’s claimed that Buvac will leave the club amid suggestions that there were issues between him and Klopp and his diminishing role on Merseyside.

The pair have worked together for years and so it will come as a real shock for many to see that partnership broken, and in turn, it remains to be seen whether or not it has an adverse impact on Liverpool’s end to the campaign.

While the Reds still have work to do in the Premier League to ensure that they finish in the top four, they face Roma in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday night as they hope to finish the job off with their 5-2 lead.

As a result, this is undoubtedly an unwanted distraction at a pivotal time of the year, and time will tell if Klopp wishes to address the reports at his press conference in the Italian capital this week ahead of the game to clarify the situation.