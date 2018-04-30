After making a positive impression for Norwich City this season, youngster James Maddison has reportedly appeared on Man City boss Pep Guardiola’s transfer radar.

The 21-year-old has bagged 15 goals and 11 assists in 47 appearances this season having been deployed in an attacking midfield role at Carrow Road.

SEE MORE: ‘Only difference between him and Salah…’ – BBC Sport pundit reveals frustration over Man City star

In turn, that would suggest that he’s had a positive campaign and been decisive, unfortunately for the Canaries though that has resulted in speculation over his future.

According to The Mirror, Norwich are eyeing a £30m bid to sell their talented starlet, with Man City and Liverpool both specifically mentioned in the report but neither are said to have yet made a move.

It seemingly comes at a worrying time for the club with several other top players also mentioned as possibly being on their way out this summer. Norwich have failed to give themselves a chance of promotion back to the Premier League as they sit in 12th place with a game to go this season.

For Maddison, he may well face a difficult decision on his future this summer, as there are obvious benefits of staying where he is given he has a prominent role, is playing regularly at a young age and is gaining experience from that to improve himself.

Moving to a Premier League giant like City or Liverpool would potentially have an adverse affect on that, although given the deserved reputation both Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have built over the years, they have proven capable of developing young players into stars.

Guardiola has done that this season with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling, taking their respective games to the next level.

In turn, while it could be argued that he doesn’t even need to strengthen his attacking options with those names above coupled with the likes of David Silva and Bernardo Silva, a move for Maddison may be a sensible choice given the early promise that he’s shown.